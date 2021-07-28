SEBRING — Daniel Luis Galarza wants a new trial.
A jury found Galarza guilty of attempted first degree murder with firearm with great bodily harm in mid-July. The jury also found Galarza guilty of attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon, and attempted armed robbery with great bodily harm.
Though Galarza faces a pre-sentencing hearing on Aug. 30, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada this morning will hear Galarza attorney Jennifer Powell’s request for a new trial for her client.
Powell believes the evidence against Galarza is insufficient to merit a guilty verdict, that Galarza should have been acquitted. She will do that by reciting evidence that she believes the jury weighed improperly.
Galarza was charged with shooting at two young men during a robbery in Avon Park in December 2018. One shooting victim told detectives that three men had approached him and his friend outside an apartment building on Marble Avenue and asked about buying marijuana. The men had approached from an SUV parked in a wooded area nearby, detectives said.
The hospitalized victim told detectives that a man he knew only as “Screw” had suddenly pulled a revolver from his waistband and opened fire on him and the 21-year-old man. Detectives later identified Galarza as “Screw.”