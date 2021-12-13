SEBRING — Frank Gary Galban got hit with several felonies for allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl, the deadly opiate.
Galban, 31, was part of a May 2021 drug sting operated by the Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies near U.S. 27 and County Road 29 in Lake Placid.
Undercover cops bought cocaine and counterfeit oxycodone hydrochloride pills from Galban, the price of which did not exceed $560.
Galban was arrested Dec. 9 and formally charged with selling opium, fentanyl, in the five counterfeit oxycodone pills; possession of opium with intent to deliver; sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell; and possession of drug equipment with intent to sell.
Because Galban allegedly used his car to sell the drugs, they charged him with owning a structure for the purpose of conducting illicit drug transactions.