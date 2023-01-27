SEBRING — Erik Alberto Galvan-Fabian, 21, of Sebring was arrested Monday evening by Sebring Police Department officers. He is being charged with attempted altering the identification on a weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a local restaurant/bar after a witness called the authorities about a “suspicious/intoxicated person.” The witness stated there was an intoxicated male, who later was identified as Galvan-Fabian, who had a firearm sticking out of his pocket in the restaurant.

Recommended for you