SEBRING — Erik Alberto Galvan-Fabian, 21, of Sebring was arrested Monday evening by Sebring Police Department officers. He is being charged with attempted altering the identification on a weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon.
Just before 8 p.m. Monday, an officer responded to a local restaurant/bar after a witness called the authorities about a “suspicious/intoxicated person.” The witness stated there was an intoxicated male, who later was identified as Galvan-Fabian, who had a firearm sticking out of his pocket in the restaurant.
The witness told the officer that Galvan-Fabian was being “aggressive” to others in the restaurant, the arrest report stated. The witness noted the suspect's shirt was unbuttoned and the officer was able to identify him by the description.
According to the officer, the suspect was seated at the bar with an open shirt. His head was swaying and his “eyes were bloodshot.” The officer observed the handgun sticking out of Galvan-Fabian's pocket. When the suspect spoke, the officer said his speech was slurred and incoherent.
The deputy took the firearm because Galvan-Fabian was allegedly being “aggressive” to patrons. The officer asked the suspect to go outside with him and checked to see if he had a concealed carry permit.
The officer wrote in his report that someone tried to remove the serial numbers from the gun.
The suspect was made aware of his Miranda rights and the suspect did not want to talk to him. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail.