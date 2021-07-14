SEBRING — Adrian Gamez, a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy since Nov. 19, 2008, left law enforcement on May 3, 2021, with no intention of returning.
He said he had already sought jobs in other fields, including doing an interview in December 2020 for a job he has now, long before the Sheriff’s Office launched investigations earlier this year into an incident of alleged misconduct by him and two other deputies.
It so happens, he said, that the human resources office of his new civilian sector employer – whom he declines to name for privacy reasons – called him with a hire date when the HCSO internal investigations started.
“When I provided a statement to “[Internal Affairs Lt. Sean] Casey, I left with the aspect of ‘it was a fun job, but I need to look out for myself and my family,’” he told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday morning.
He disputes the results of those investigations, including recommendations to terminate him and now former-lieutenant Chris Gunter, as well as former Sgt. John Singha, for allegedly failing to investigate the matter.
A fourth deputy, then Det. Cory Tomlinson, has been given a reprimand and probation.
On a night in early 2018, Gamez, Gunter and Tomlinson went out on an off-duty night to a local bar, where they met three women who socialized with them at the bar, then fraternized with them at Gamez’s home, according to investigation reports. [See “Deputies terminated after internal investigation”]
Gamez told the Highlands News-Sun he didn’t want to discuss that incident in detail, saying it was “beat up and down,” and that he’d “lived through it with his family.”
An anonymous letter sent this year to the Sheriff’s Office, alleged that Gunter had non-consensual sex with one woman that night in 2018. She was allegedly too drunk to consent. A criminal investigation concluded the allegations were unfounded, but the internal investigations found fault in Gamez, Gunter and Singha.
Gamez does not agree that he and Gunter violated policy, stating that they were “completely off duty.” As for what happened that night, he alleges that other deputies have committed worse violations, on duty, but received lesser punishments because the victim signed a waiver of prosecution or because the recommendation from administration was less severe.
When asked about that alleged precedent, sheriff’s officials said that the existence of a criminal complaint from a member of the public is a factor in this case.
“Our policy is to investigate every complaint we receive,” read an emailed statement sent Monday from the Sheriff’s Office. “This [is] a situation where a criminal complaint alleging a sexual battery by one of our members was received and it wasn’t investigated as it should have been at the time. It wasn’t until two years later that it was investigated.”
The statement continues: “The only time one (of) our members’ personal lives would come into an investigation is when their off-duty behavior is part of an official complaint that is made, be it a criminal complaint or an alleged violation of agency policies.”
Gamez said, “I don’t plan on returning to law enforcement. It’s not how it was when I first began.” He cited increased political pressure on law enforcement and a decreased interest by potential younger employees. “When I first started, everybody was putting in and wanted to take jobs.”
In the last couple of years, however, positions have opened up and agencies have not found people to fill them, Gamez said.