IndyCar Ganassi Armstrong Auto Racing

In this photo provided by James Gasperotti, New Zealand driver Marcus Armstrong is shown at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, April 21, 2022. Chip Ganassi Racing has signed New Zealand driver Marcus Armstrong to join its IndyCar lineup next season. Armstrong spent the last three seasons in Formula One feeder series F2 and will drive the No. 11 for Ganassi. 

 JAMES GASPEROTTI VIA AP

Marcus Armstrong was a Scott Dixon fan his entire life and when he was 8, the aspiring young racer asked his fellow New Zealander to autograph a helmet visor that he hung on his bedroom wall.

Next year, Armstrong will be Dixon's teammate.

