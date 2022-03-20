SEBRING — Earl Bamber giveth and Earl Bamber taketh away, as he battled back from second place twice in the late stages of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts to give the victory to the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac DPi-V.R of Chip Ganassi Racing.
After Alex Lynn handed off the car to Bamber with a comfortable advantage with a little more than an hour remaining, Bamber ran into the No. 13 AWA LPM3 car and had to serve a drive-through penalty, which knocked him back to second place. He fought his way past the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac, only to have contact with the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari GTD and drop back to second place once again.
Bamber fought back and passed Westbrook a second time, taking the lead with 45 minutes and going on to post a 6.471-second victory over the No. 5 car. The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac made it a podium sweep for Cadillac and placed third.
“Chip Ganassi Racing and Cadillac was amazing this weekend,” Bamber said. “We had such a good lead and I managed to throw it away twice. I’m just so happy to get the first win for the 02. Thank you to Alex and Neel, who came in and did a great job.”
In LMP2, the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Wynns/RainX/4Horsemen/Client Command/Max Connec ORECA LMP2 07 cruised to a comfortable victory, leaving the real battle for second place, but the No. 29 Racing Team Nederland captured its second straight second-place finish, with the No. 18 Era Motorsports team placing third.
The Daytona winning No. 81 DragonSpeed car, driven by Juan Pablo Montaoya, was involved in an early accident and taken out of the race.
In LMP3, it was a two-horse race between the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Exelixis/Focal One/Alta Equipmen Ligier and the No. 30 Jr III Racing AirBnB/S2 Cyber Ligier and the Sean Creech Motorsports car pulled away in the late stages behind an excellent drive by Malthe Jakobsen and won by an impressive margin of 48.586 seconds. Jakobsen turned in the fastest lap of the race on lap 325. The No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports team took third.
Corvette Racing bounced back from a disappointing outing at Daytona to snag the GTD Pro victory, leading the No. 63 TR3 Lamborghini to the finish line by 4.438 seconds. The No. 97 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG moved into third place on the next-to-last lap and rounded out the podium.
“It feels awesome,” said Nicky Catsburg, one of the Corvette Racing drivers. “These guys have done a fantastic job, to win it so unexpected is just amazing. We had awesome fights with some of the best drivers in the world.”
In the GTD class, the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari took the victory, with the No. 32 Gilbert Korthoff Motorsports Marine Data Solutions Mercedes-AMG placing second and the No. 21 AF Corse Ferrari placed third.
The race covered a record 351 laps.