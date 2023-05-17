MONTEREY, Calif. — It had been a tough stretch for the Chip Ganassi Cadillac Racing No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R. After a podium finish in the season-opener at Daytona, the No. 01 Cadillac failed to finish at Sebring or Long Beach.
To make matters worse, the team crashed early in April’s 6 Hours of Spa in Belgium, a World Endurance Championship event they were using as a tune-up to next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Things weren’t going any better in Friday’s first practice session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with another crash occurring, and the team had an off-track excursion during qualifying, which resulted in a sixth-place start.
But everything came together for the team during Sunday’s MOTUL Course de Monterey Powered By Hyundai N and the team took its first victory of the 2023 season.
Renger van der Zande made a pass of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac with 41 minutes and beat the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 to the finish line by 3.882 seconds. The Whelen Engineering Cadillac placed third.
“Everyone knows how challenging the last couple of months have been since our Sebring retirement,” said Sebastien Bourdais, who shares the No. 01 car with van der Zande. “It’s never fun to go through those phases, but it’s part of racing. It’s something you have to pull through. So it’s really good that we’ve gotten our head out of it with a win today.”
Bourdais said van der Zande did an incredible job getting the team to the front and keeping them there.
“Renger came out and did it again,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better teammate. When he’s put in those positions, I don’t think there is anybody better than him. He made some pretty critical passes to get us to the front and managed from there. I’m super happy for Cadillac. You could see the emotions running through everyone, and this sets up as best as possible going to Le Mans.”
The Whelen Engineering squad was hoping for better, but wasn’t complaining too much about placing third.
“It was a good race,” said Whelen Engineering drive Pipo Derani. “IMSA racing is so unpredictable and there are so many things that can go into account. It was a good points day for us with the Whelen Engineering Cadillac. The whole team did a fantastic job and happy to go away with a podium. We continue to push this fight forward.”
The No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing placed fourth and the No. 24 BMW Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 was fifth.
TDS Racing wins LMP2 class
Steven Thomas and Mikkel Jensen drove the No. 11 TDS Racing LMP2 to a 5.5-second victory over the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports car of Ben Keating and Paul-Loup Chatin.
Jensen was in seventh place with 41 minutes remaining and made up several places when other cars were forced to serve penalties for various pitlane infractions. He put the car in front with about 25 minutes remaining and gave himself some breathing room to take the victory.
The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship takes a bit of a break to allow teams to compete at Le Mans. The next series race is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen at historic Watkins Glen International on June 25.