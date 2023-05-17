MONTEREY, Calif. — It had been a tough stretch for the Chip Ganassi Cadillac Racing No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R. After a podium finish in the season-opener at Daytona, the No. 01 Cadillac failed to finish at Sebring or Long Beach.

To make matters worse, the team crashed early in April’s 6 Hours of Spa in Belgium, a World Endurance Championship event they were using as a tune-up to next month’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

