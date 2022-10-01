SEBRING — Get your garbage and debris ready. Highlands County’s contractors are coming to pick it up.
Waste Connections trucks went out Friday to get Wednesday’s routes and will be out today collecting Thursday’s routes. Friday’s routes will get collected on Monday, Oct. 3.
As a result of all this, next week’s collection schedule will get pushed back a day. If your pickup day is Monday, your garbage will get collected Tuesday. If your normal pick-up day is Tuesday, it will get picked up Wednesday, and so on.
County officials said to please use both your blue and green rolling cans, a total of 160 gallons of garbage to get rid of at once.
However, don’t put your hurricane debris in the bins. Bundled yard waste was picked up Friday and will get picked up today where possible. Bulk waste will get picked up next week where possible.
However, if your road is closed because of damage, blockage or flooding, your garbage may not get picked up this week. County officials are asking people to please bear with garbage haulers and with county road crews as they work to reopen roads.
Storm debris collection will start sometime soon, but the county has not yet set up a start date with Tetra Tech, the company that the county has hired to remove debris. In the meantime, residents are urged to put their debris in loose piles by the roadway for collection.
The three categories are:
- Vegetative debris — Leaves, plants, and tree limbs, branches and logs.
- Inert building materials — Metal, wood, bricks, asphalt or cement concrete, and other building construction materials such as plaster, siding, shingles, insulation and glass.
- Furniture and other things — Household furniture, clothing and other building materials like drywall and pressure-treated wood.
People are advised not to pile up any hazardous waste, or other household waste items. They will not be collected.
Also, don’t place any household garbage with the hurricane debris. It will only be picked up if placed in the county-issued rollaway bins.
County officials also report that Tetra Tech is also hiring disaster debris monitors. People who apply at bit.ly/ApplywithTetraTech and who are hired can get paid as much as $1,400 per week.
Officials remind potential hires that Tetra Tech would not be a county job, but are putting out the word for the company.