Highlands County commissioners renewed the solid waste assessment for the coming year, with an increase they approved in May.
The rate is now $222.79 per year per residential customer. It’s a 3% increase, up from $216.30 per year. The $6.49 hike equals 54 cents more per month, or 13 cents a week.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac remarked that he hasn’t gotten complaints on garbage service, in contrast to the first two years of his service on the Board. He’s also not had requests to return to twice-per-week pickups.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he used to get 20 complaints per day. They are down to zero, now, he said. The proposed increase, he said, is significantly less than some counties that have assessments at $465 per year, looking to increase to $500 or more.
Commission Chair Chris Campbell said the assessment doesn’t just fund the contract for garbage collection, but also goes to bring in more revenue to maintain the landfill and landfill equipment.
The increased assessment should bring in an additional $252,682 per year.
Lake Placid resident Beth Degnan said she was not happy to have had curbside recycling discontinued in 2021 in favor of drop-off sites. Kirouac said it was a tough decision to end curbside collection, but the stream had constant contamination from unwashed items and plain garbage mixed into the loads.
Commissioner Don Elwell said the county would likely revisit the hauler contract in three years, if there is any opportunity for curbside recycling. He said garbage is something people never escape: “It will always be around.”
An agenda item to renew the countywide fire assessment with an annual 7% increase was held for a later date. It needed to be revised, officials said, and would be re-advertised for a later date, still to be determined.
Early in Tuesday’s meeting, before commissioners started to talk about increased assessments, John Drennen of Sebring decried the overall proposed budget of $183.5 million, up from last year’s $168.4 million.
“After you get done with this budget, it won’t be such a good year,” Drennen said. “You people enjoy spending other people’s money that don’t have it.”
Before Tuesday’s county commission meeting, county commissioners and staff had already made some reductions in the budget, bringing the proposed budget down from $185.3 million.
To Drennen’s assertions that none of the commissioners listen to him or others, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said commissioners lowered the millage rate last year: A half mil to 8.10.
Drennen argued that, with increased property values, the county still brought in more revenue with that lower rate.
Campbell said the 2023-24 budget is not adopted yet. The millage rate, the maximum amount the county can assess, also has not yet been set for 2023-24.
It will be set at the Aug. 1 meeting. Once set, commissioners can finalize the budget with a lower rate, but not a higher one.