Highlands County commissioners approved a 3% garbage assessment increase on Tuesday, from $216.30 per year to $222.79 per year.
Commissioner Don Elwell dissented. A second hearing will take place July 18.
The $6.49 hike equals 54 cents more per month — 13 cents a week, Commissioner Arlene Tuck said.
It’s too much for John Drennan of Sebring, who referenced the commissioners’ proclamation recognizing May 2023 as “Older Americans Month.”
“If y’all so in favor and love the people, the old people like most of us are, you’d quit raising these taxes,” Drennan said, pointing also to the scheduled 7% increase in the countywide fire assessment and the overall increases in the cost of living.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said the assessment pays for nine pickups per month, between household garbage, bulk items, yard waste and requested items. Tuck said people inside Lake Placid town limits pay almost that much and the town doesn’t have a landfill.
Director of Critical Infrastructure Clinton Howerton Jr. told commissioners that the cost to build another landfill cell — $15 million — is just part of what’s needed. He’ll need to dig a new borrow pit for cover material, by 2025 for $3 million, and expand the leachate treatment system by 2026 for $1.5 million.
The construction and demolition debris (C&D) landfill needs to expand by 2025, he said, for $6.3 million, or else that debris will eat up space in the big landfill. He also said landfill operations needs $750,000 for an office building to replace the portable unit in use and $1 million for a new fuel station.
It totals $27.6 million and the landfill reserve fund has just $11.9 million.
The assessment has to cover that, and an annual increase in the Waste Connections hauler contract. The Fuel Index went down 3%, but the consumer price index went up 3%, and the difference between the two, Howerton said, works out to a 2.25% increase.
Roberts, noting that the price tag has gone up with each discussion, asked when work will start. Howerton said he’s submitting the permit application this month.
Earlier in the month, Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun that he plans to permit two cells at once to save time in the future.
Howerton hopes to request bids by late summer, get them back by early fall and then start construction by the end of the year.
“We won’t know the total [cost] until we get the bids back,” Howerton said.
If FDEP will let him build in phases, dumping garbage while building the rest, he can open the new cell by 2024, he said. He still needs the funds, though.
“So, how (are) you going to get the rest?” asked Elwell, quipping that they could “go to (Las) Vegas and bet on black.”
Business Services Director Tanya Cannady said they will need to take on debt.
Elwell asked if the solid waste fund could absorb the increase this year, but Howerton said that every year that they do means a bigger increase later.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac asked if Howerton could look at a possible tipping fee increase. Howerton said he’d look, but warned that higher fees for dumping tires, for example, could prompt haulers to dump illegally “on the side of the road.”
Kirouac also warned against getting into a precarious situation of running out of space and having to truck garbage to another county, having to contend with their tipping fees.