SEBRING — County Commission Chair Scott Kirouac, while talking with Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring supervisors, suggested Friday that the county could go back to recycling drop-off locations.
If that would happen and how that would work depends greatly on how well the contract hauler, Waste Connections, makes a case for continuing to serve the county, Kirouac said. In conversation with the Highlands News-Sun, he said out-of-state corporate leadership was not aware of how many times customers and the county had complained about local service.
That’s something the County Commission will want to discuss with hauler representatives at the first opportunity, Kirouac said, given the fact that the county and hauler are nearing the halfway point of a 10-year contract.
He told Sun ‘N Lake supervisors that he expects curbside recycling to continue for a while, although there is a big problem with contaminated loads, thanks to spotty residents’ compliance with what can and what can not go into recycling bins.
When people run out of space in the 95-gallon garbage bin, they use the 65-gallon recycling bin, Kirouac said. That puts household garbage and non-recyclable material into the recycling loads, spoiling them.
There have also been concerns raised by the fact that the county had to publish the maximum possible rate increase going into budget season, from the current $173 per household per year to as much as $240 per household, just to cover the losses the county has seen in its portion of the assessment.
With any increase in assessment, county commissioners have said they want to see significant improvements in service from the hauler, since the contract had them go from collecting loads two days per week from each house to just one day’s pickup of garbage and recyclables, separately.
Before, each truck had two people, with one hopping off to grab bags and cans, risking falls and broken backs. The automated truck uses just one: the driver.
“They are making improvements,” Kirouac said. “[I’m] concerned that the changes will be temporary.”
Among those changes have been putting drivers on an hourly wage and hiring at least four extra drivers, Kirouac said. However, it took two years to get this result and bring them to the table to negotiate, he said.
“We’ve documented problems,” Kirouac said. “They’re not getting to the right people.”
There’s a possibility the county could go back to having recycling drop-off points in each community/municipality. The challenges there, as before, involve keeping people from dropping the wrong items into the roll-off Dumpsters and keeping them from piling up items outside on the ground if the bins are full.
One solution to that, Kirouac said, is having the stations manned, but doing that would mean setting up a kiosk for an attendant to monitor what’s brought in, and a locked fence to prevent people from bringing in loads after hours.
Another better solution, he suggested, would be having the hauler dedicate a truck on a certain day of the week with a driver on hand to accept or reject recycling loads from residents as they drop them off. That would be something to arrange with the hauler, as it’s not currently stipulated in the contract.