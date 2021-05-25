SEBRING — Garbage customers shouldn’t expect any delays in pickup this week.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said the weekend’s fire at the Highlands County Landfill not only shouldn’t delay garbage collection, it also doesn’t appeared to have damaged the leachate collection and recirculation system, which helps draw seepage and flammable gas off the landfill while recirculating fluid through the garbage to help it decompose.
At the end of Sunday, Highlands County Fire Rescue had spent nearly 60 hours straight hitting the landfill with hoses and foam concentrate and using landfill excavation equipment to reach deep-seated hot spots.
They only had one medical emergency during the operation: a firefighter taken by Medic Unit 17-1 to a local hospital for apparent eye abrasion from flying debris. Smoke from the landfill fire off Arbuckle Creek Road, between Sebring and Lorida, spread far and wide, clearly detectable on the breeze several miles away in West Sebring.
County officials reported Monday morning that even after two-and-a-half days of fighting the fire, the landfill still has a few deep-seated hot spots that officials are monitoring. Firefighters left water supply lines in place, just in case the landfill mound catches fire again.
Meanwhile, Fire Rescue is working with both the Engineering and Solid Waste Departments to examine best practices and come up with changes to prevent such a fire in the future.
This past week was the second time in a month that the landfill caught fire from something unknown but not attributed to a lightning strike, according to Howerton.
Water supply retention and storage ponds onsite provided more than 250,000 gallons of water for the fire response, according to Fire Rescue officials on Sunday alone. Tankers drew a similar amount on Saturday, resulting in more than half a million gallons of water going into the landfill to douse the blaze.
The incident even drew stand-up assistance from neighboring counties, putting engines and tankers on alert at the county lines to provide assistance, if needed.
Paid and volunteer firefighters responded from West Sebring Stations 9 & 10, Desoto City Stations 18 and 19, Leisure Lakes Station 29, Highlands Park Station 33, Highlands Lakes Station 1, Lake Placid Station 36, Battalion Chiefs 1 & 2, Medic Unit 19, Rehab Unit 51 and the Operations Chief. The units spent all day Saturday working with engineering and landfill staff to corral the fire despite a second day of strong easterly winds.
Howerton said Monday, despite all the fire activity on the landfill mound, he did not expect to see any delays in garbage collection. Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring told residents to expect recycling collection to resume on Thursday, and asked residents to remove any bins on the curb until that time.
Anyone with questions about their neighborhood’s garbage or recycling collection could contact Waste Connections at 863-655-0005.
Highlands County Government at highlandsfl.gov reports that Waste Connections collects garbage and recycling curbside from more than 37,658 residences in the unincorporated areas, in accordance with contract, paid through an annual non-ad valorem assessment of $173 per dwelling.
The county warns at highlandsfl.gov that certain items are not collected by curbside service, either because they will not break down in the landfill, tend to be in quantities too large for automated trucks to load or carry, or because they pose a safety hazard, such as being flammable. Those items include:
- Solid waste generated on commercial property or from industrial processes.
- Land clearing debris, excavated fill and earthen material.
- Yard waste generated by a commercial lawn care company, plant nursery or farming operations.
- Roofing material generated, collected and transported by a roofing company.
- Construction and demolition debris.
- Wrecked, scrapped, ruined or dismantled motor vehicles or motor vehicles parts, including oil, tires and batteries.
- Boats, boat motors and boat trailers.
Residents must secure all household garbage in garbage bags before putting them in the curbside bins, to reduce litter and odors. The county also recommends they wrap broken glass, ceramics or other sharp objects in small amounts of newspaper or thick wrapping materials such as bubble wrap or cardboard to prevent them falling out or causing injury.