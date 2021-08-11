SEBRING — Lake Placid residents will pay $20 more a year for their garbage pickup now that Town Council has approved new garbage collection rates starting next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The new residential rates, which the council will formally adopt in September, represent a 10% increase from the $200 annual rate the town now charges residential units.
Commercial rates also will go up, though the council decided to lower a fee that would have been charged to businesses for a second, weekly Dumpster pickup.
Public Works Director Alan Keefer, saying such trips “add an extra hour to our route,” suggested a $150 charge to such businesses. “It adds an extra hour onto our route,” Keefer told the council.
The council changed the language to allow the town to charge “up to $100” for each additional load.
As for commercial rates, the rate for one cubic yard of garbage, picked up once a week, will increase from $67.20 a month to $80.64 a month; the monthly rate for a weekly load of three cubic yards will rise from $123.90 to $148.68, and so on.
Meanwhile, the council used the garbage collection ordinance to attack a common problem: vehicles and other items blocking access to Dumpsters behind businesses.
Vehicles parked in alleyways make it impossible to access business Dumpsters, which means Keefer’s crews have to return once the cars have moved on, Keefer told the council.
“We have to constantly call some of these businesses and let them know,” Keefer said, naming the alleys behind Domino’s Pizza and Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant among the problem areas. “It gets to be a challenge to get some of these areas cleared.”
Therefore, the new rate schedule includes language requiring proprietors to post “No Parking – Violators Towed at Owner’s Expense” signs.
Councilman Greg Sapp suggested that the town not pick up garbage when trash trucks can’t access Dumpsters.
“Skip them for a week, that will tighten them up,” Sapp said.
Lauren Bush, owner of LB Gallery, an artistic portrait gallery in Lake Placid asked the council what businesses should do if they can’t find out whose vehicles are blocking the Dumpsters. “Where is the grace working with that business owner?” Bush asked the council during public comment. “This sounds oppressive.”
Keefer, noting that unexpected deliveries can sometimes block access to Dumpsters belonging to several businesses, said the town will work with that business. “It’s more in place for repeat offenders,” he said.
“So, they can’t get ahold of who owns that vehicle, and the business owner has done all they can do so they don’t incur that fee?” she asked.
“You should call a tow truck,” Town Attorney Bert Harris told her.