SEBRING — It didn’t take the Sebring Fire Department long to respond or arrive at the scene of a garbage truck catching fire Wednesday morning.
Unlike most, the fire didn’t start in the box on the back but started in the engine of the Waste Connections truck, fire department officials said. The driver was unharmed, and fire officials are still trying to determine the exact cause and damage to the vehicle.
Fire Capt. Austin Maddox reports that the driver discovered something amiss with his truck shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday while collecting the garbage from a commercial Dumpster at Aspen Dental, on the southwest corner of U.S. 27 and Thunderbird Road.
“The driver said he’s had this happen before and was able to cover it with an extinguisher,” Maddox said.
This time, however, even a 20-pound fire extinguisher couldn’t squelch the flames coming from under the cab, so he called 911.
Maddox said Engine 15-1 got the call at 7:44 a.m. and left Sebring Fire Station 15 in 11 seconds, arriving at the scene less than two minutes after that. He said Senior Engineer Toney Perez and Probational Firefighter Tad Little reported seeing a dark column of smoke as they approached.
On arrival, Maddox said, Little grabbed the front jump line mounted on the bumper of the engine to put water on the fire. Soon afterward, Engine 14-1 arrived from downtown and hooked up foam.
Maddox, also on scene, witnessed burning fluid dripping from the chassis to the ground. He couldn’t say if it was fuel, engine oil or hydraulic fluid.
By 8:56 a.m., the call was complete, he said.
“That’s the new area we absorbed,” Maddox said, referring to areas along the highway that the City of Sebring recently annexed.