SEBRING — Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, a fire was discovered inside a Waste Connections garbage truck on U.S. 98.
The driver had to pull over on the shoulder and dump the load in front of Dollar General in Lorida to let firefighters from Station 19 douse the load and prevent it catching the truck on fire.
The incident cut traffic on U.S. 98 down to one lane at that point. People traveling in the area were warned to use caution.
Emergency Medical Services Medic Unit 3 and Battalion Chief 4 were also on scene.
The truck fire comes almost two-and-a-half years after another garbage truck fire in January 2019 and less than a week after last Friday’s fire at the Highlands County Landfill on Arbuckle Creek Road resulted in a 60-hour firefighting operation all over the landfill mound.
The landfill fire was the second landfill fire in a month. A fire burned part of the landfill on April 23.
In all cases, Highlands County Fire Rescue officials did not find a direct cause for the fires. Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Marc Bashoor said the landfill situation remains under investigation, as does Thursday’s truck fire.
“It is nearly impossible to identify causes on fresh truck fires, unless somebody sees a particular problem that causes it,” Bashoor said via email. “It is usually the driver driving down the road sees smoke coming out of his truck and pulls over.”
He said the most typical causes of trash truck fires are improperly discarded cigarettes, ashes from barbecue grills or similar smoldering refuse.
The Highlands County Public Information Office warns residents to douse cigarettes fully before tossing them into household garbage. Also, they should not dispose of household chemicals or lithium batteries in household garbage, but should take those to the hazardous waste recycling center at 6000 Skipper Road in Sebring on Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
People may also take hazardous household waste and E-waste to the landfill at 12700 Arbuckle Creek Road in Sebring from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
County officials warn that the current weather conditions of low humidity and high heat — the kind of weather that makes for wildfire hazards — can present a problem for combustible materials coming in contact with flammable or inflammable substances with the friction inherent with compaction in a garbage truck or landfill mound.
People need to use extra caution right now to prevent having their garbage cause the next truck or landfill fire, officials said.