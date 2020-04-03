AVON PARK – Giovanni Garcia, 38, of Sebring, was arrested on March 24 about 7:45 p.m. by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for fraud by giving law enforcement officers a false identification after a complaint from dispatch about a man, later identified as Garcia, and a woman riding a bike getting into a verbal altercation.
The arrest report shows Garcia gave two different false identifications to law enforcement before they determined his real identification and that there was an active warrant out for him from a stabbing incident on March 18. Garcia was taken to the Highlands County Jail.
The HCSO warrant affidavit stated deputies arrived at Red Oak Avenue on March 18 at about 6:30 p.m. where the deputy came into contact with the stabbing victim. The victim told the deputy he was visiting a friend on Red Oak Avenue, who would end up as the male witness. The victim said he left his friend’s house and heard a female (witness) say the cart on the back of the victim’s bike was hers.
The victim said it was his and attempted to ride off. Garcia allegedly followed the victim and carried a folding knife in his hand. The report said Garcia stabbed the victim in the back and abdomen. The victim went to his house and called law enforcement.
The victim told the deputy that Garcia had very distinct tattoos and he could identify him. The victim was shown a picture of Garcia and the victim said he was 100% sure it was him, according to the report.
Surveillance video from nearby cameras upheld the victim’s account as well as the sworn account of the male witness.
Garcia was charged with aggravated battery on a person with a deadly weapon. He is in jail with a $27,000 bond.