AVON PARK — After Highlands County Sheriff’s Office put a picture of Ivan Joel Garcia, 18, of Avon Park on social media on Dec. 17, he turned himself in just before midnight on Dec. 19. The young man is being charged with interfering with the custody of an incompetent minor person, possession of a weapon or ammo by a delinquent adult felony, possessing over 20 grams, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
A HCSO arrest report says while investigating a missing female juvenile on Oct. 18, the young lady’s mother told deputies the juvenile refused to come home. The girl was last seen leaving another family member’s house with Garcia.
On Oct. 21, HCSO turned to social media for help with the missing child. The report shows a tip came in with an address of where the pair could be found. The tipster admitted buying drugs from the suspect that morning and said the girl was with Garcia. They gave an address on Canfield Street.
Upon arriving at Canfield Street, the report says detectives talked to Garcia’s mother, who told detectives neither the girl nor Garcia was there and would not let them in the house to verify. A search warrant was obtained. Garcia and the girl were not there but there were multiple bags of cannabis in plain view and ammunition in a bedroom that Garcia’s mom said belonged to her son. A Glock pistol was in his room.
Detectives found during a search that “Ivan had been adjudicated a delinquent for a felony offense (burglary) and due to him being under the age of 24,” he is prohibited to possess firearms or ammunition, the report said.
After discussing the trouble Garcia was in with the drugs, guns and missing juvenile, the detective told the mother to get her son to deliver the missing girl and he wouldn’t seek an arrest warrant that day. Later that day the young lady pulled her car into the driveway of the Canfield home. The report said she was uncooperative and refused to tell deputies where she was and who she was with.
Garcia was released after he met his bond of $7,500.