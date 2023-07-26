The Garden Club of Sebring wanted to see the Jack Stroup Civic Center spruced up a bit with some new landscaping this year. Club members contacted Mark Montreuil, owner of Hickory Hills Nursery, to see what he had to offer. On Friday, July 7 the work began and the results are ... well stop by the Civic Center and see for yourself.
Four lovely, eight-foot crepe Myrtle trees were planted to complement the two trees already there. Then 10 variegated schefflera bushes were planted in between the trees. Fresh mulch was applied around the new plantings.