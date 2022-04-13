SEBRING — On Thursday, March 17, members and guests of the Garden Club of Sebring went on a field trip to the Secret Garden Winery located on West Lake Josephine Drive. The weather was beautiful and the staff provided lots of information regarding the making of wine as well as the work involved. Some members enjoyed a wine flight and the charcuterie board of cheese, meats, olives, grapes and chocolate. Others brought their own lunch and purchased wine or another beverage.
The winery is a great place to gather with friends for lunch and you can sit inside or outside under cover and enjoy the fresh air and spacious area. You can also purchase relishes, jams, sauces and seasonings that are made locally. On special occasions, such as Mothers Day and Fathers Day, there are evening gourmet dinners prepared by a renowned chef that has appeared on national TV. The trip was enjoyed by all members and many plan to return again.