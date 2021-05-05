LAKE PLACID — Karen Denning, president, and Sandy Otway, scholarship chair, of the Lake Placid Garden Club were pleased to present $1,000 scholarships to the following three students:
- Jasmin Reyes, who will be attending SFSC;
- Madyson D’Espies, who will be attending the University of Florida; and
- Clarissa Oliveros, who will be attending the University of Florida.
The Lake Placid Garden Club extends their congratulations and wishes them continued success with their future educational endeavor.
Also, a thank you is being given to all the Garden Club members and supporters who helped with the only fundraiser (The Holiday Home and Garden Club Tour). This enables the club to award the scholarships, camperships and sponsorships to the youth of Highlands County.