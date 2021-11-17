Garden Club tours Costa Farm

LAKE PLACID — On Nov. 9, 20 Lake Placid Garden Club members and guests traveled to Venus to visit Costa Farms. The farms have approximately 180 acres under roof. Everyone saw the growing buildings and also their potting operations.
The tour was very informative and everyone enjoyed the trip and would be interested in going on the Costa Farm Tour again. The trip organizer, Ed Fabik, did a super job organizing and planning this trip and having such good attendance. Thanks to the Costa Farm group for hosting the Lake Placid Garden Club.