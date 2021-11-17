Garden Club tours Costa Farm

Lake Placid Garden Club tours Costa Farm in Venus. Attendees are Trip Tour Coordinator Ed Fabik, Cici Chuplis, Donna Ferchen, Sue Rood, Alice Oldford, Georgette Bonneville, Alice Oldford, Marcia and Nick Price, Janet and Phil Earnshaw, Jennifer and Chris Marsh, Karen and Chuck Denning, Sharon Diaz, Michelle Pearman, Joyce Miles, Mary Flummer, Meredith and David Ashby.

 COURTESY PHOTO

LAKE PLACID — On Nov. 9, 20 Lake Placid Garden Club members and guests traveled to Venus to visit Costa Farms. The farms have approximately 180 acres under roof. Everyone saw the growing buildings and also their potting operations.

The tour was very informative and everyone enjoyed the trip and would be interested in going on the Costa Farm Tour again. The trip organizer, Ed Fabik, did a super job organizing and planning this trip and having such good attendance. Thanks to the Costa Farm group for hosting the Lake Placid Garden Club.

