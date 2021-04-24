For those who have never met me, I need to explain something. I am short. In bare feet, I barely brush the 5 feet, 2 inches mark.
This has brought great amusement to my sons, who are all much taller than I am thanks in part to their grandfather, my dad, whose height gene merrily skipped over me to land on my offspring.
In the interests of keeping me humble, my sons will often make mention of my lack of height. Just today my honorary son, Paul, also a good bit taller than I, pointed out my legs were the length of a basset hound’s. I didn’t smack him because a) we were in a public place, and b) he could get far enough ahead of me to be out of reach (he has also compared my arms to that of a T-Rex).
One of the ways my sons like to point out my lack of height is to compare me to a lawn gnome. You have probably seen these figures, also referred to as garden gnomes, in people’s outdoor landscaping. They typically have red pointed hats and beards. They are kind of cute when you’re not being told you’re about their size.
I do not use lawn gnomes in my yard. In fact, my yard is suffering from what could best be described as benign neglect. I try to make sure it’s getting water and occasionally will make an attempt to prune the roses, but mostly I leave it to live or die on its own terms.
I used to have an herb garden, which I loved. However, I made the mistake of planting mint in the garden, which decided to embark on a hostile takeover. Since I like cooking with fresh herbs, I do think about starting over now and then, but haven’t taken the time to really do anything about that thought.
Assuming I did choose to go ahead and make a garden, I might have to do without lawn gnomes to populate it. According to an article I read at www.foxnews.com, there appears to be a lawn gnome shortage, at least in the UK.
I am not kidding. The article points out that with pandemic lockdowns, more people have taken up gardening. This has increased the demand for gardening supplies, including those cute little lawn gnomes.
The problem is, they are getting hard to come by. One garden center (I presume in the UK) said it hadn’t seen a lawn gnome in six months.
Why is this? According to the article, the recent blockage of the Suez Canal was pointed to as a reason these items were in short supply. The ship that was trapped in the canal blocked others, and that has caused shipping delays of all kinds of items.
Now, before you panic here in the US and weep over your inability to get one of these for your very own, I can offer you some hope. A quick search on Amazon revealed that there are plenty of these statues available. And if you have Amazon Prime, you don’t have to wait forever to get one – one statue I looked at could be here in two days if I ordered it now.
So, while I am very sympathetic to the struggles of those “across the pond,” I can tell you confidently we don’t have a lawn gnome shortage here. And no, I will not fill in as one for your garden. I don’t care what my sons told you.