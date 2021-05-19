LAKE PLACID — Nine members of the Lake Placid Garden Club gathered bright and early on Tuesday, May 11, to make beautiful arrangements for the Lake Placid Health Care Center residents. As usual, the members used their artistic and creative talents from the flowers and bushes cut by the members from their own yards. They made 18 arrangements for the health care center and also made table arrangements for the Garden Club meeting held Wednesday at the Town Government Center.
Thanks to Marian Chambers, Sandy Rosch, Karen Denning, Mary Flummer, Joyce Miles, Marcia Price, Georgette Bonneville, Laura Krumm and Jennifer Marsh. The project at Lake Placid Health Care Center is heartwarming and rewarding for everyone.
On May 14, Sandy and Pete Otway picked up Karen Denning and Sandy Rosch in the “acorn” van for their 8-9:30 a.m. shift at Royce Ranch.
“We all gasped when we observed the ‘tall’ weeds trying to cover the plantings – must have been the sun, bit of rain and fertilizer during the last month,” the club said.
The olive trees are now about three feet tall and the white bearded tongue are ready to plant on the ridge. The photo shows weeded and unweeded plants, wow who could imagine. Agnes and Bill Smith and Carol Lambert arrived at 9:30 a.m. to continue weeding until 11 a.m. The planting on the ridge is normally accomplished by the Ridge Rangers when the rainy season begins. Tessie Offner thanked all of us for our hard work in maintaining the project.