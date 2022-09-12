SEBRING — It has been a long journey for Adriana Garza, a journey that ultimately kept her out of prison for life.
That’s because her attorney, William David McNeal, saw mental health issues that raised questions about Garza’s ability to understand the charges against her and their repercussions to her life.
Courts have determined that mentally challenged defendants must be made competent — through psychiatric counseling, medication, and other methods — before they can be tried for their crimes.
Garza’s journey began more than five years ago, in December 2017, when the 19-year-old texted a witness and admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy. She also asked the recipient of her text to not tell her husband. She was at home with her husband and two children when detectives knocked on her door a short time later.
After she told them she wouldn’t talk to them without a lawyer, she was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual battery — both possible life sentences — and child abuse, which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
As jury selection, scheduled for Nov. 5, 2018, approached, Garza decided to plead straight up to the charges, which she did later that month. In addition to state prison, the court was to designate her a sexual predator for life.
But McNeal had come to suspect that Garza suffered from emotional and mental illness of some kind and asked the court — before sentencing occurred — to withdraw her no contest plea in January 2019. The following month, he asked the court to appoint a committee of psychiatrists to evaluate Garza.
In May 2019, court psychiatrists found her incompetent to stand trial, ultimately determining that she suffered from depression, post-traumatic syndrome, and other mental health problems.
On Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada remembered Garza pleading to the charges in 2019.
“It was a manifest injustice,” Estrada said, using a legal term that describes an outcome in a case that is plainly and obviously unjust. “At the time the plea was taken, she was suffering from a mental episode. She was most likely incompetent. We further discovered the nature of the incompetence and the motion to withdraw the plea was granted.”
For the next three years, Garza stayed on the competency docket, which brings defendants before Estrada for a psychiatric progress report once or twice a month. Psychiatrists attend the competency hearings remotely, their faces appearing on a large wall screen as the defendants stand with their lawyers at the court podium.
Garza, like many other defendants on the competency docket, have to return to court again and again until they are deemed well enough to understand the court proceedings. In Estrada’s words, “it’s whether or not they understand the range of possibilities of penalties; understand the adversary nature of the proceedings; relate relevant facts to their lawyers and be able to testify to relevant facts if they are called to.”
The question of her competency depended on the psychiatrist one asked. They suggested ways to bring Garza to competence, while the court ordered her attendance at Peace River Center competency classes taught by counselor Charles E. Hurst. With the help of medication and the program, the court looked for the day Garza would be deemed competent. Instead, she became pregnant, however, which led a civilian doctor to take her off the psychiatric medication.
The news that she’d gone off her meds was not greeted with smiles in court. She eventually returned to the medication, and on Wednesday, the court — armed with a declaration of competency — was ready to adjudicate Garza’s case.
Estrada allowed Garza to withdraw her 2018 plea Wednesday afternoon and with McNeal by her side, she pled no contest again, this time without a sex offender designation, which McNeal said came with requirements much too complicated for Garza to follow.
Though McNeal asked the judge to withhold adjudication, Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo opposed deferring punishment. “The well is dry, completely dry,” Castillo said after allowing Garza to plead to a below-guidelines sentence.
Estrada agreed. “You were looking at life sentences,” he told Garza. “Fortunately your attorney saw some issues, he was able to get you mental health help. This journey lasted a long time, but your lawyer fought for you every step of the way.”
He also reminded her of her victim.
“Your trauma is bad, but … (so is) the trauma you inflicted on the young boy of that age,” the judge said. “Sooner or later there is a time to take responsibility for your actions.”
With that, she pled no contest to one count of felony battery and one count of child abuse. Instead of life in prison, she received 5 years of probation on each charge, to be served concurrently. She also is to submit to warrantless searches and seizures, submit a DNA sample, and cannot have unsupervised contact with any young boys, directly or indirectly, including social media, Estrada told her.
He also ordered her to sign up for sex offender evaluation and to follow through with all recommended treatment.
During the hearing, McNeal told Estrada he wanted to protect his client from exacting sexual predator registration requirements outlined by the Florida Legislature.
“I fought hard for Ms. Garza because I believe the learning disabilities and challenges she’s had are through no fault of her own,” he said. “She was victimized by mental disability challenges, and that’s why I’ve been so insistent.”