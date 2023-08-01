With gas prices hitting a three-month high, motorists may heed advice on how to consolidate trips and reduce their need for fuel.
The state average has risen nearly 30 cents per gallon in the past two weeks, sometimes fluctuating higher than that at some stations. Last Friday, the state average hit $3.67 per gallon, still below the highest price this year of $3.72 per gallon, set on April 21.
On Monday, local Marathon stations in south Sebring had prices of $3.619 and $3.659. Wawa South Sebring had unleaded for $3.899.
Diesel princes had already hit $3.999 at most stations.
Early in July, crude oil was trading at $70 per barrel, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. On Friday, the price per barrel got up to $80.58.
Prices are climbing higher because strong economic data suggests that fuel demand will go up, too, AAA reports.
Apparently, the record-breaking heat is at least partially to blame. It has led to refinery outages along the Gulf Coast, AAA said, leading to reductions in fuel output.
The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows Gulf Coast refinery operations only at 93.3%, AAA states, down 1.5% from the previous week and significantly lower than the 97% capacity refineries were producing last year.
Prices were already starting to rise in mid-March, a month before this year’s peak, based on anticipation that two of every five Florida families would take vacations in the spring, and on the fact that refineries were switching to summer blend gasoline, which can add about 5 to 10 cents per gallon.
County gasDavid Nitz, manager of the Highlands County Office of Management and Budget, said the county has budgeted prices of $3.50 per gallon for both gasoline and diesel fuel in the coming fiscal year, 2023-24. The county can budget lower than the standing market value because the county can purchase wholesale, saving 36 cents from not paying certain taxes.
Nitz said the county is “hedging” on gasoline staying low enough not to cost the county more than that.
“We hope it stays below $4,” Nitz said.
Consumer’s gasThe county will also try to save gas wherever possible, but AAA has tips for the daily driver on saving their gasoline costs:
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around the community and commute for the best gas prices.
• Pay with cash, as some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit cards.
• Remove excess weight in the vehicle. Every 100 pounds less improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.
• Drive conservatively, as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Other suggestions are to enroll in savings programs, getting and maintaining tune ups for the car and using both gasoline price apps and trip-planner apps to determine gasoline prices for any long drives.