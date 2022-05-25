Near-record gas prices aren’t expected to keep Florida residents at home this holiday weekend, as the American Automobile Association (AAA) is expecting travel to approach 2019 levels.
AAA is predicting 2.19 million Florida residents to travel at least 50 miles from home over Memorial Day weekend, which is just slightly lower than the 2.3 million who traveled that far in 2019.
“Coming out of this two-year pandemic, Floridians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Many may look at cost cutting measures to offset the added expense, like driving shorter distances, staying in a less expensive hotel, or spending less on shopping, dining and entertainment.”
Highlands County establishments could benefit from the holiday weekend, as Orlando and Miami are two of the top three Memorial Day destinations nationwide. Depending on the starting point, travelers could find themselves stopping for fuel, food or lodging in the county.
While the majority of people will be traveling by car, other modes of transportation are also proving popular. Airline travel is predicted to be nearly identical to 2019 levels, while bus, train and cruise trips are well above last year.
“People are more comfortable traveling now than any other time in the past two years, and travel bookings are a reflection of that,” said Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group Debbie Haas. “Reservations for flights, hotels and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer.”
The average price of gas in the state was $4.48 per gallon on Sunday, which is actually three cents per gallon cheaper than last week, but a far cry from the $2.86 per gallon last Memorial Day weekend. The previous high for Memorial Day weekend was the $3.93 per gallon in 2008.
“Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday’s most expensive yet,” he said. “A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels.”
The average gas price in Highlands County was $4.453 per gallon, which is slightly lower than the state average. Palm Beach County was the most expensive in the state at an average of $4.636 per gallon, while Escambia County was the cheapest at $4.338 per gallon.