For once, when people woke up to significantly higher gas prices it wasn’t a complete surprise. Judging from Monday’s busier-than-usual activity at gas pumps in Highlands County, many motorists knew the state’s gas tax ‘holiday’ was coming to a close at the end of October.

As expected, gas prices were roughly 25 cents a gallon higher Tuesday morning and while drivers may have gotten used to seeing prices back in the $3.20s and $3.30s per gallon, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the price increase wasn’t likely to cause much of a change in anybody’s travel plans, especially with the holidays just around the corner.

