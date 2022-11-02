For once, when people woke up to significantly higher gas prices it wasn’t a complete surprise. Judging from Monday’s busier-than-usual activity at gas pumps in Highlands County, many motorists knew the state’s gas tax ‘holiday’ was coming to a close at the end of October.
As expected, gas prices were roughly 25 cents a gallon higher Tuesday morning and while drivers may have gotten used to seeing prices back in the $3.20s and $3.30s per gallon, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said the price increase wasn’t likely to cause much of a change in anybody’s travel plans, especially with the holidays just around the corner.
“At the end of the day, a 25 cent per gallon swing amounts to $3.75 more for a full tank of gas,” Jenkins said. “I don’t anticipate this having a significant impact on travel, especially since gas prices have been at current levels for most of the year, and are currently well below the record highs we saw in the summer.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis first mentioned a gas tax holiday Nov. 22, 2021, although it was a bit more ambitious than what ended up passing the Florida Legislature, as he was initially aiming for “more than $1 billion in gas tax relief for Florida families.”
When DeSantis signed House Bill 7071 on May 6, 2022, he said the one-month gas tax break would save Florida motorists roughly $200 million.
Jenkins said that drivers are able adapt their driving habits when prices increase and he expected that would be the case once again.
“If anything, drivers find other ways to offset the added expense by driving less, combining errands, carpooling, driving shorter distances,” he said. “While traveling, people may look to spend less on their hotel, shopping and dining out.”
Even with the added cost, Floridians are paying less on average than their counterparts in other states, as the national average for unleaded gas was $3.758 per gallon, according to AAA.