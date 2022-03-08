SEBRING — At 8:30 a.m. in Avon Park, the price at Raceway gas station was $3.99.
By 2:15 p.m. at Gate gas station in Sebring, it had hit $4.19. The National price had already hit $4 per gallon on Sunday, according to AAA The Auto Club Group.
In the past week, Florida gasoline prices hit their highest levels since April 2012, an average of 44 cents per gallon in five days, to an average of $3.97 on Sunday.
On Monday morning, the state average came up to just under $4, before surpassing it that afternoon to go over the record high price of $4.08 per gallon set on July 16, 2008.
The most expensive metropolitan markets in Florida, as of AAA’s Monday’s averages, were West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $4.06 per gallon, Gainesville at $4 per gallon and Pensacola at $3.98.
Sebring, on average, came in as one of the least expensive metropolitan markets at $3.91 per gallon, AAA reported, followed by Lakeland-Winter Haven at $3.92 and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater at $3.93.
Even so, municipalities like Avon Park, where the city provides certain gasoline-dependent services like garbage collection out of the city budget, a drastic increase like this could be difficult to absorb.
“Not too many people anticipated it going up this high,” said Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader on Monday.
He said the city has line items in every division for fuel, with contingencies, but he still needed to talk to his finance director about what actions they can take to minimize the impact.
“Unfortunately, more price hikes are on the way and drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman. “Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
Jenkins added that sanctions and regulations against Russia have limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, making the global supply, already tight thanks to the pandemic, even tighter.
The U.S. price of oil surged 26% last week, rising a little more than $24 per barrel to a top price of $130 per barrel. The Associated Press reports that late-morning trading on Monday had brought up the benchmark on U.S. crude by 3% to around $119 a barrel, with the international price up 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1%.
The heavy increase in per-barrel price has meant a 60-cent hike in gas prices at the pump. With the Florida state average up 44 cents since last week, another 10- to 15-cent increase is possible, Jenkins said.
The Associated Press reports that talk of banning Russian oil has definitely contributed to the rise. Prices were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The conflict has been credited with pushing up prices at the pump.
Prices for Europe are even higher, averaging $1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission. It translates to $7.21 U.S. per gallon.
There, a shortage of gasoline has also been met with a shortage of natural gas, which many nations get from Russia.
In addition to prices surging past the national record average price of $4.10, possibly getting closer to an average of $4.50, it actually costs more thanks to inflation since 2008. In today’s currency, Associated Press reports, the record price is equal to $5.24.
“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” said Patrick De Haan, analyst for GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level. “Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time.”