SEBRING — If it arrives to you via a semi-trailer, transfer truck, delivery truck, DoorDash or a postal/parcel service, gas prices affect you.
The higher gasoline costs may affect how soon you see those goods or services, how often you can get them and how much you pay.
Peggy Sueppel, professor of economics at South Florida State College, said it really doesn’t take an expert like her to see or say that surging gasoline prices have an impact, but she said they do.
“Everything we buy needs to be transported,” Sueppel said. “It’s now going to cost more.”
What effect could this have on the overall economy? Theoretically, it could slow the economy down, she said, although that’s not always a given.
“Typically, when we see gas prices go up, there’s a downward push on output,” Sueppel said. “It doesn’t always result in a downward GDP, but that is the theory.”
The GDP, or “gross domestic product,” refers to the total value of goods produced and services provided in a country during a given year. Higher gasoline prices may affect employers’ ability to deliver those goods and services because they have to fuel vehicles and they have to find, secure and keep good employees.
The Town of Lake Placid and Highlands County Government, like many government entities, buy gasoline in bulk at a wholesale rate free of many of the consumer taxes levied to raise government revenue.
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said the county budgeted based on last year’s per-gallon prices and keeps a reserve for contingency, should gas prices outstrip that budget. So far, she said, it hasn’t.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said it’s too early to tell for Lake Placid.
“Everything we do involves fuel. We don’t know how it will affect us,” Williams said. “You need to spend what you have to spend to get the job done.”
However, he said the biggest hit right now is to employees, whom the town needs in the field providing services for area residents. With the labor market already tight, the ability to hire employees from out of county or even out of town gets harder. A potential hire from Clewiston, for example, might not be able to take a Lake Placid job based on the commuting cost alone, he said.
“We may have to start thinking out of the box,” Williams said. “These times demand thinking outside the box.”
As people worked from home in the height of the pandemic, gas prices might necessitate working from home again, he said. A wastewater treatment plant operator has to come in to work, but clerical employees might not.
Another concern Williams voiced is security. As with any governmental property, fuel stays locked up and monitored, but he suggested the town, its employees and its residents may want to invest in locking gas caps, to prevent siphoning.
Reuters news agency has already reported in mid-January that oil prices, up by 50% already in 2021, would rise even more this year thanks to a lack of production capacity, limited investment in the sector and a continuing lack of supply to meet heavy demand.
Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, analysts predicted prices of $90 to above $100 per barrel, thanks to the omicron coronavirus variant pushing COVID-19 cases far above last year’s peaks and affecting the supply chain.
Analysts reported that many governments, reluctant to restore strict restrictions that hammered the global economy in 2020, have kept motor traffic moving, propping up demand for crude oil, which has pushed up prices.