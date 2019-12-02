GAINESVILLE — Florida receiver Kadarius Toney stopped in the end zone, struck a pose and pointed to the scoreboard as Florida State players walked by.
He was taunting the rival Seminoles — at halftime. The game was essentially over at that point, and everyone knew it.
Kyle Trask threw three first-half touchdown passes, including two to Freddie Swain, and the eighth-ranked Gators hammered the Seminoles 40-17 to end a four-game, home losing streak in the series.
“That’s bragging rights for your neighbors,” said Florida’s Dan Mullen, who improved to 6-0 in his coaching career against FSU.
The Gators (10-2, No. 11 CFP) locked up consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in a decade, finished unbeaten at home for the first time in four years and celebrated their first winning streak against FSU since 2009.
Florida scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, needing two fourth-down conversions to get the first two, and was able to start celebrating long before the final seconds ticked off the clock.
“I think it was just a big statement for us,” Trask said. “We haven’t been getting a whole lot of respect around the country.”
Pass-happy and pretty much one-dimensional, Florida picked apart FSU’s beleaguered defense — a rarity in a series that typically features stout defenses.
Trask completed 30 of 41 passes for 343 yards, including two short ones to Swain that went for scores. One of 22 seniors recognized before their home finale, Swain caught a screen pass, waited for a block, split two defenders and sprinted 19 yards to cap the opening drive. He made it 20-7 in the second quarter when he broke a tackle near the sideline, outran one defender and bowled through another at the goal line.
Swain watched the second half from the sideline in street clothes because of a sprained knee. He finished with five receptions for 62 yards.
“He’s done a great job,” Mullen said. “He’s a great leader for us.”
Fellow senior Van Jefferson also had two TD catches, one from Trask and another from backup Emory Jones. Another senior, graduate transfer Jon Greenard, had three of Florida’s eight sacks.
“The sold-out Swamp was rocking most of the night, and the home crowd got something it hadn’t seen since Tim Tebow’s senior season in 2009 — a victory over FSU in Gainesville. The Gators had lost four in a row at home in the series by a combined 85 points.