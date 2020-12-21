ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma will returning to the stadium where the Sooners just won their sixth Big 12 championship in a row to play SEC runner-up Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 30.
The only other time Oklahoma and Florida played each other was 12 seasons ago in the BCS title game that the Gators won 24-14 for their last national championship.
It will be the first Cotton Bowl for the 10th-ranked Gators (8-3), who are coming of a 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC championship.
The eighth-ranked Sooners (8-2) ended a three-year run of making the College Football Playoff even after winning another Big 12 title with a 27-21 win Saturday over Iowa State at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Oklahoma finished sixth in the final CFP rankings released Sunday, one spot ahead of Florida.
Oklahoma is in the Cotton Bowl for only the third time, its first since a 41-13 loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 4, 2013. That was 11 years after the Sooners beat Arkansas when that bowl was still played in its namesake stadium near downtown Dallas.
Both the Gators and Sooners score just more than 41 points a game with big-play offenses. Florida averages 509 total yards a game, and Oklahoma about 476.
The Cotton Bowl will be played two days before Alabama faces No. 4 Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in a CFP semifinal originally scheduled to serve as the 107th Rose Bowl in Pasadena. That game on Jan. 1 was moved, ostensibly based on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Los Angeles area, but also the ban on fans at spectator sports in California.
Lincoln Riley is 44-8 in his four seasons as Oklahoma’s head coach. Dan Mullen is 29-8 in three seasons with the Gators since their former offensive coordinator returned after nine seasons as Mississippi State’s head coach.
Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, the fourth different quarterback for the Sooners to win a Big 12 title the past four seasons, has thrown for 278 yards per game. His 25 touchdowns are the most for a freshman QB and he has thrown seven interceptions.
Florida senior quarterback Kyle Trask is the NCAA’s top passer at 375 yards per game with 43 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He will be without standout tight end Kyle Pitts in the Cotton Bowl, but will still have senior receivers Kadarius Toney (70 catches, 984 yards, 10 TDs) and Trevon Grimes (38 catches, 589 yards, 9 TDs).
Tim Tebow was the Florida quarterback for the national championship win over Oklahoma on Jan. 9, 2009, in Miami. That was the season Sooners sophomore quarterback Sam Bradford was the Heisman Trophy winner.
College Playoff Set
A season filled with uncertainty brought on by the pandemic will end with a perfectly predictable College Football Playoff.
Alabama vs. Notre Dame. Clemson vs. Ohio State. Four of the bluest of blue bloods and the teams that have comprised the top four in the rankings for nearly two months. Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final spot, ending what little drama there had been.
“It’s been a unique season in so many ways,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
Not not when it comes to the teams playing for the national championship.
The top four teams in the selection committee’s first rankings of the season were the same teams at the end, just in different order. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State have also held the first four spots in the AP Top 25 since Oct. 25.
Only 11 schools have ever reached the playoff and all four of these participants have been there before.
The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans if all goes according to plan.
The national champion is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 in suburban Miami.
The Fighting Irish (10-1) are back in the playoff for the second time in three seasons, becoming the first team to lose a conference title game and make the final four. It was a novelty made possible only because of the pandemic, which pushed the famously independent Irish into a conference for the first time in school history.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is the second league to have two teams in the playoff, joining the SEC in 2017.
After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the ACC championship. That opened the door for No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1), but the Aggies were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its conference division.
Selection committee chairman Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director, said Notre Dame’s extra victory against a ranked opponent helped give the Irish an edge over Texas A&M.
“A great part of our discussion was related to those two resumes,” Barta said.
Notre Dame beat Clemson and North Carolina, which had been 15th in the previous playoff rankings. Texas A&M’s only victory against a CFP team was Florida. The Aggies played Alabama in October and lost by 28 points.
The decision didn’t go over well in Aggieland: Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond tweeted: “JOKE.” The Aggies can take out their frustrations on North Carolina in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2.