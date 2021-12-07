The Florida Gators and UCF Knights won’t have to travel far this holiday season, as the two teams will meet in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 23. The Gators are early 6.5-point favorites and the total is 56.5.
The Knights went 8-4 during the season, while the Gators became bowl eligible with its 24-21 win over Florida State to close the season with a 6-6 record.
The Knights are no strangers to the Gasparilla Bowl, as this will be their fifth appearance in the game. UCF is 2-2 in its four previous appearances. This is UCF’s ninth bowl game in the last 10 seasons.
Florida is playing in the Gasparilla Bowl for the first time and this is the team’s 48th postseason appearance.
The teams haven’t met since Sept. 9, 2006 when the Gators came away with a 42-0 victory. The only other meeting between the two schools occurred on Sept. 11, 1999 and the Gators won by a final score of 58-27.
The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium and some tickets are available at Ticketmaster.