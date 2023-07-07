Driving the sports car into a private garage may not seem like a big deal. However, when you’re tucking away those toys into a customized garage it is a whole other ball game. Apex Motor Garages will be breaking ground on a new development of luxury garages and townhouses this month at Spring Lake.

Apex Motor Garages will be building a 15-acre development at 120 Floral Drive in Sebring. The development will consist of customized luxury “man cave” garages and townhouses. The townhomes will follow the garages and have a clubhouse and pool. These are not average townhouses, they are “on steroids,” according to builder Bill Klohn. Though the builder calls the garages “man caves,” the townhouses will be a special place for families to make memories.

Recommended for you