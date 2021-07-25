We are in the waning days of summer break, and while some summer activities are winding down, back-to-school preparations are in full swing throughout Highlands County. The first bell of the new school year rings on Aug. 10th, and we are excited to welcome our students back.
As I shared in last month’s Superintendent’s Corner, teachers, administrators, students and our facilities staff have been active throughout the summer break. With the start of school just a few weeks away, we are putting the final touches on our campus preparations, and we are concluding the last of our professional development activities.
Next week, we will welcome almost 100 new teachers to Highlands County schools at our New Teacher Orientation held at Hill-Gustat Middle School. This group includes brand new teachers as well as veteran educators joining us from other districts. I am thrilled to welcome our new teachers to the School Board of Highlands County family, and I thank them for choosing to serve in our district. Together, we can continue to advance our vision statement of “Transforming Today’s Learners into Tomorrow’s Leaders.” I will also be visiting each school campus during pre-week to personally greet and thank our teams for their hard work and dedication as we prepare to open our doors and welcome students into our classrooms.
Schools and communities have weathered much this past year and a half, and we are looking forward to returning to a traditional school year. We will continue, of course, to work closely with the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County, and we will continue to allocate additional resources for enhanced cleaning practices across our campuses. Masks and face coverings are optional for students and staff, and we will follow quarantine guidelines in the event of positive cases or contact tracing.
This year, we are welcoming families back into our schools for open house events. We know the positive impact of close home-to-school relationships, so we are excited again to have parents and caregivers join us in person to begin the new year. Schools will also welcome volunteers, who always provide valuable support to teachers and classrooms back on campuses. In addition, our mentors who volunteer in our Highlands County Mentor Program will return. Mentors have provided incredible inspiration and encouragement since the program began, and I am excited to focus again on our goal to expand the number of mentors on all school sites.
We will resume field trips providing off-campus educational enrichment to students. Parents of elementary students are welcome to have lunch with their children on campus during their lunch period. Student-athletes will also be returning to the fields and courts soon, and we are once again able to allow full fan attendance to cheer them on to victory.
With so much happening over the next few weeks, I encourage parents and families to follow their child’s school on Facebook and regularly check school websites.
I also would like to remind parents to download our School Board of Highlands County app to find current information about supply lists, open house times, and other important school announcements.
Each year there is excitement and anticipation in the days leading to the return to school. This year, I believe that this is even more evident as the return to school brings back many of the activities and experiences that we have missed, enhancing and elevating the school experience for our students and their families.
I look forward to providing more updates on our progress in future editions of Superintendent’s Corner, and I wish our students, parents, faculty, and staff a wonderful start to the 2021-2022 school year.