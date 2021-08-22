”Gentleman’s Guide” is refreshing
Had the privilege of viewing the dress rehearsal of this extraordinary presentation (“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”). The quality of stage design and costumes surpasses that of any Broadway show. Totally amazing are the authentic gowns, hats and overall attire of every cast member.
One can only experience a strong sense of “Sebring Pride” in the talent of each and every one of the actors and actresses. The vocals and drama of Highlands Lakeside Theatre volunteers is far superior to that of a professional major theatrical production in a large city.
Definitely a rewarding, refreshing experience.
Mary Ann Lewis
Sebring