The mother of a slain Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy is asking the court to set a trial date for the civil lawsuit she filed against her son’s killer.

A lawyer for Susan Gentry, mother of slain deputy William Gentry Jr., filed the motion Aug. 24. It asks for a case management conference so both sides can set a “firm trial date” with pretrial deadlines. The motion also asks for more time to gather discovery and documentation to make her case.

