The mother of a slain Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy is asking the court to set a trial date for the civil lawsuit she filed against her son’s killer.
A lawyer for Susan Gentry, mother of slain deputy William Gentry Jr., filed the motion Aug. 24. It asks for a case management conference so both sides can set a “firm trial date” with pretrial deadlines. The motion also asks for more time to gather discovery and documentation to make her case.
According to the motion, the court ordered all expert discovery and mediation – the things to which both sides agree – to be completed by Aug. 25, one day after Gentry’s Tampa lawyer, Laura Capaz, filed the motion. The deadline represents 450 days from the date the complaint against Ables was filed.
“Additional time is needed to complete fact and expert discovery,” the motion reads. “However, additional discovery is necessary to prepare the matter for trial.”
Court filings indicate that Gentry has not yet provided the court medical and funeral expenses; documents that show loss of the deputy’s income; preliminary reports from expert witnesses that may be called to testify; and resumes and educational background of those experts.
The reasons these aren’t available range from they don’t exist; they are not in the plaintiff’s possession; or they have not yet been generated. That’s why Gentry’s lawyer is asking for more time.
Deputy Gentry was investigating a Placid Lakes resident’s complaint in May 2018 that Ables had shot her cat. Ables, a convicted felon, allegedly shot the young deputy inside the screened-in front door as the officer checked his identification over the radio with emergency dispatchers.
Though Joseph Ables faces the death penalty if convicted of killing the on-duty deputy, Susan Gentry’s civil suit alleges that Ables, “with premeditation and while resisting law enforcement with violence, unlawfully shot and killed a law enforcement officer.” The suit describes Ables’ actions as “cold, calculated, and premeditated, without any moral or legal justification.”
The June 2022 suit asks “in excess of $30,000” in compensation for Susan and William Gentry Sr., the young deputy’s parents, for the loss of a child, pain and suffering, loss of support and services, medical and funeral expenses, and other monetary losses.