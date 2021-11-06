SEBRING — The mother of a slain Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy and 15 fellow officers were in court Thursday as a judge urged lawyers to get their cases ready for trial.
Susan Gentry, mother of the fallen Deputy William Gentry, the deputy’s brother and other deputies listened from the pews as Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada broke in another generation of attorneys assigned to Florida V. Joseph Ables, the state’s case against the man accused of shooting Deputy William Gentry to death in 2018.
Gentry was investigating a Placid Lakes resident’s complaint that Ables had shot her cat. Ables, a convicted felon, allegedly shot the young deputy near his front door.
The death penalty case is in its third year, not unique in homicide cases, especially in capital cases.
However, defense attorney Jayde Reon Coleman, who was second chair to Ables’ first defense lawyer, Julia Williamson, became lead defense attorney after Williamson was transferred to the Fifth Circuit in Ocala in July. Prosecutor Bonde Erik Johnson, also a seasoned assistant state attorney with the 10th Circuit, replaced Assistant State Attorney Kristie Ducharme, who is now working in the private sector for Mercury Insurance’s fraud division.
Highlands County’s Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz will be second chair on the death penalty prosecution.
Johnson, who is seeking the death penalty for Ables, filed a list of dates he asked Estrada to issue a dozen orders for the defense to meet, “to better serve the interests of the parties.”
Here is a partial list: The state wants defense to disclose lay witnesses by Jan. 7, 2022 and depose them by March 30, 2022; disclose which witnesses will be used during the guilt phase by April 1, 2022; schedule expert depositions by April 15, 2022; and provide written reports by any defense experts by June 30, 2022.
Coleman, who continues to read and digest Williamson’s extensive case notes, told Estrada she’s discovered 10 motions that Williams has drafted and promised to get as many of those filed as soon as she can. By the way, Coleman is defending another murder case in Bartow as well as other cases. She is assigned to more than one division and, like other governmental lawyers, piled under work.
“I am assigned to Division 3 and Division 9 and trying to stay on track with the cases that are presenting,” Coleman told Estrada. “Mr. Ables’ case, I have not had an opportunity to have more work done on it at this time.”
Estrada, who has officiated the case since its inception, helped organize the attorneys to ensure the prosecution and defense are ready for the Oct. 22, 2022, trial. He urged them to put their various motions together and “to please sit down, hammer out everything” so “we can put a case management plan together.”
The parties meet again on Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. Both sides will file as many motions as they can, some of which Estrada must answer in written briefs. Estrada told them he’d provide them with calendar openings to ensure both sides have time to file pretrial motions in time for trial.
William Gentry’s family and fellow deputies gathered outside the courtroom after the hearing.
“We’re just here to show our support to the Gentry Family,” Lt. Michael Delaney said.
A younger deputy agreed. “We are all here to represent Deputy William Gentry,” Deputy Elder Salvador said as he, Delaney and other deputies escorted Susan Gentry after the status hearing.
Ables, 72, attended court virtually from the bottom floor of the jail. He was visible on a big screen inside the courtroom, handcuffed and surrounded by at least eight deputies.
Sheriff’s Office SUVs and other police vehicles filled the parking spaces in front of the courthouse.