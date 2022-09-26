SEBRING — As Joseph Ables spent his fourth year in jail awaiting trial for the fatal shooting of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry, an angry mother hit back.
Susan Gentry, mother of the fallen deputy, filed a wrongful death civil suit against Ables in Highlands County court in June, alleging negligence.
It was the latest move in a death penalty case that has lasted more then 475 days. Susan Gentry and her husband, William Gentry Sr., are seeking more than $100,000 for loss of a child as well as pain and suffering from the date of his death “and into the future.”
The civil suit alleges that Ables, “with premeditation and while resisting law enforcement with violence,” unlawfully shot and killed their son. The suit describes Ables’ actions as “cold, calculated, and premeditated, without any moral or legal justification.”
Susan Gentry, who has attended nearly every court hearing where Ables has been present, sits in the front row behind the prosecution table with her other son, Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Gentry, and, on some occasions, accompanied by pews filled with the late deputy’s colleagues and friends.
After Susan Gentry filed her civil lawsuit June 1, defense attorney Bjorn Brunvand filed on July 12 his Stand Your Ground motion, which argues Ables fired on her son in self-defense.
For that reason and others, Brunvand, who inherited the 482-day-old case a couple of months ago, asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada in early August to postpone the Oct. 10 trial.
Though Ables’ previous public defenders had completed much of the defense work, Brunvand took on an unfinished death-penalty case. Of the 50 defense witnesses listed by the previous public defender, only 11 had been deposed, he told Estrada.
There are other issues. Ables, who had been paying Brunvand for his services, is out of money, forcing Brunvand to seek money from the court system to pay costs associated with Ables’ defense. Brunvand also announced his intention to argue for Estrada to drop the first degree murder charges against his client, via a Stand Your Ground hearing.
No matter how Estrada rules on the Stand Your Ground motion — set to be heard on Oct. 7 — the other side will appeal the decision to the Second District Court of Appeal. The ruling from the higher court could take months or longer, Estrada warned the court.
During the August hearing, Susan and Kevin Gentry — sitting in the front pew behind prosecutors – seemed appalled by the decision.
The Gentrys are not alone in her frustration. The other death penalty case in Highlands County, that of Zephen Xaver, is also seemingly caught in the wheels of capital criminal trial procedure, which goes to even greater lengths to protect the rights of the defendant. That case also was postponed from last May to at least the first quarter of 2023. The families of the five deceased victims in the SunTrust Bank shooting of Jan. 23, 2019, as well as friends, have expressed their frustration at the slow wheels of justice.
“It’s kind of ridiculous that it’s been this long and they haven’t done (the trial) … it’s been three years, they’ve got to get it together,” said Alexis, stepdaughter to Ana Piñon-Williams, a 38-year-old mother of seven, who was among those killed.
Estrada, who has verbalized the frustration and angst of victim families awaiting justice, will announce a new trial date for Ables on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.