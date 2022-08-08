SEBRING — The family of slain Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy William Gentry Jr. is suing his killer in excess of $100,000.
Susan Gentry, mother of the fallen deputy, filed a wrongful death civil suit on June 1 against Placid Lakes resident (now inmate) Joseph Ables in Highlands County court, alleging negligence.
Bjorn Brunvand, the defense lawyer defending Ables in his capital murder trial, has asked a judge to dismiss Susan Gentry’s civil case, stating the lawsuit was filed two years after statute of limitations. He also contends the lawsuit has no legal basis — that the plaintiffs didn’t follow legal procedure.
Ables faces execution for the first degree murder of a police officer and other charges.
Gentry was investigating a Placid Lakes resident’s complaint in May 2018 that Ables had shot her cat. Ables, a convicted felon, allegedly shot the young deputy inside the screened-in front door as the officer checked his identification over the radio with emergency dispatchers.
Ironically, Brunvand pointed to the civil suit as the reason his client cannot pay him his legal fees. To obtain money from the court for his criminal defense, Brunvand asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to grant a continuance in the criminal trial.
“We have no resources to pay for the court reporter, we don’t have the resources to pay for subpoenas, transcripts, anything,” Brunvand said.
The civil suit alleges that Ables, “with premeditation and while resisting law enforcement with violence, unlawfully shot and killed a law enforcement officer.” The suit describes Ables’ actions as “cold, calculated, and premeditated, without any moral or legal justification.”
The suit asks compensation for Susan and William Gentry Sr., the young deputy’s parents, for the loss of a child, pain and suffering, loss of support and services, medical and funeral expenses, and other monetary losses.
The lawsuit requests a civil jury trial.