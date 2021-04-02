SEBRING — Although more than a year away, a trial date has been tentatively set for the murder case against Joseph Edward Ables, the man accused of killing Highlands County Deputy Sheriff William Gentry Jr. in 2018.
Four weeks have been set aside for the 2022 trial.
His case is tentatively set to begin Oct. 3, 2022 with jury selection, though that could change. For now, his case has been continued for a status hearing at 1:15 p.m. May 28.
Last month, attorney Julia Williamson of Auburndale said a doctor in the case was supposed to follow up with her, but had to reschedule an appointment because of bad weather.
Thursday afternoon, she said they are still working on mental health mitigation. She reiterated statewide and regional COVID-19 numbers as one of the impediments.
Williamson said in the coming weeks she plans to file for a change of venue and other motions concerning mitigation and the penalty phase.
Assistant State Attorney Kristie Ducharme, who took the case over upon the retirement of Steve Houchins, requested that the violation of probation portion of the case be heard sometime in December. That charge stems from a June 2016 case of battery on an elderly person.
In addition to first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, Ables also faces charges of of attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm, weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; resisting an officer with violence, and felony cruelty to a cat.
Gentry died May 7, 2018, after being shot the previous night. Gentry had walked over to Ables’ house, after talking with a neighbor, to get his side of a dispute involving a cat, which Ables allegedly had shot.
Ables, a Vietnam veteran, now 72, said in arrest reports that he recalled a man coming to his door with a gun belt with a gun, but contends “he blacked out and remembers nothing.”
Arrest reports said he shot Gentry with a .22-caliber handgun, which he allegedly had on him the Sunday night of May 6, when Gentry knocked on his door to talk with him.