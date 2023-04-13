SEBRING — Joseph Ables is requesting documents in the unlawful death lawsuit filed by Susan Gentry, the mother of William Gentry Jr.
Ables shot and killed Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018 as the deputy was questioning Ables in the killing of a neighbor’s pet cat in Placid Lakes. Ables is facing the death penalty in the case, but could also answer for the younger Gentry’s death in a $100,000 civil lawsuit filed by the deputy’s mother.
The suit asks for more than $100,000 for Susan and William Gentry Sr., the young deputy’s parents, for the loss of a child, pain and suffering, loss of support and services, medical and funeral expenses, and other monetary losses. If Ables loses, he’ll also be responsible for paying the Gentrys the cost of suing him.
The filing requests documents pertaining to:
- • Medical and funeral expenses
- • Loss of net accumulations of prospective estate
- • Loss of earnings by Deputy Gentry from the date of injury
- • Any money or insurance payments in partial or full claims paid
- • All liability insurance policies
- • Resumes of all experts the Gentrys plan to call in support of their civil suit
Susan Gentry’s motion alleges that Ables, “with premeditation and while resisting law enforcement with violence, unlawfully shot and killed a law enforcement officer.” The suit describes Ables’ actions as “cold, calculated, and premeditated, without any moral or legal justification.”
Ables, a military combat veteran, said in his Stand Your Ground motion that he thought the uniformed Gentry was a Vietcong soldier walking across his property. He claimed he shot Gentry on his front porch because he thought Gentry was going to harm or kill him.
A circuit court judge and an appeals court rejected his claim.