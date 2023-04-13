SEBRING — Joseph Ables is requesting documents in the unlawful death lawsuit filed by Susan Gentry, the mother of William Gentry Jr.

Ables shot and killed Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry Jr. in May 2018 as the deputy was questioning Ables in the killing of a neighbor’s pet cat in Placid Lakes. Ables is facing the death penalty in the case, but could also answer for the younger Gentry’s death in a $100,000 civil lawsuit filed by the deputy’s mother.

