George Bigelow Jr.
George Bigelow Jr., 73, of Sebring, Florida, made his final journey to his heavenly home on May 20, 2020. He was at hone with his wife and son at his bedside, who had been caring for him after an extended illness. George was born April 28, 1947 in Nutley, New Jersey and moved to Florida in 1979. He graduated from Nutley High School and attended Essex Junior College in Nutley, New Jersey. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Active duty and reserves. He worked many years in construction before retiring. He was an avid book reader, loved old western movies and sitcoms. His favorite vacation was going to the beach. He loved his dogs and they were great companions to him. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
George is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Newboult; father, George Bigelow Sr., and brother, Robert Newboult Jr.
George is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Bigelow of Sebring, Florida; son, Christopher Bigelow of Sebring, Florida; grandsons, Leland Wood of Lake Placid, Florida and Cayden Bigelow of Wauchula, Florida; mother-in-law, Myra Hodges of Wauchula, Florida; brother-in-law, Mike Hodges of Wauchula, Florida; and sister, Penny Lewis of Lake Placid, Florida.
A visitation will be held in the Robarts Garden Chapel at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. George will be cremated per his wishes. Pastors Wendell Smith and sister Ty of Faith Temple Church of God will conduct service.
In lieu of flowers, George requested donations to be made to Highlands County Humane Society.