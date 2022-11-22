AVON PARK — River Greens Golf Course held its 12th annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the River Greens Scholarship Fund on Saturday. They had 140 participants which were divided into a flighted 4-person scramble, the first flight being the Championship Flight, which was reserved for golfers that had the most experience.

Rodney Davis, owner of the River Greens, wanted to honor his brother’s memory after he passed away in 2010, so he decided to create the scholarship fund in his brother’s name. George had started a similar fund at the River Greens Golf Course in Ohio.

