AVON PARK — River Greens Golf Course held its 12th annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the River Greens Scholarship Fund on Saturday. They had 140 participants which were divided into a flighted 4-person scramble, the first flight being the Championship Flight, which was reserved for golfers that had the most experience.
Rodney Davis, owner of the River Greens, wanted to honor his brother’s memory after he passed away in 2010, so he decided to create the scholarship fund in his brother’s name. George had started a similar fund at the River Greens Golf Course in Ohio.
The scholarships are given to high school seniors, as long as they have played on a team for a year or more, or first-year college students as they are allowed to apply again after high school. If a student has played on a team for more than one year then the scholarships are incrementally increased. The scholarships are available for Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and Frostproof students. To date they have awarded $67,050 in scholarships to graduating seniors.
They had a wide response for sponsors, the two Platinum sponsors of the tournament were: Jarrett Ford and the Sherman & Werling families. If you are interested in participating in the future as a sponsor please contact Doug Gentry, President of the River Greens Scholarship Fund at 863-453-9199.
The victors of the flights were:
- Championship Flight — Charlie Stiteler, Zack Stiteler, Mike Wells, and Drew Wells — 56
- 1st Flight — Laura Smutnick, Betty LeBlanc, Sue Bentley, and Leslie Bergeron — 63
- 2nd Flight — Rodney Davis, Clay Davis, Allison Butler, and Sean Klotzbach — 60
- 3rd Flight — Tom Auclair, Charlie Fuhr, Cliff Aubin, and Bob Harris — 66
- 4th Flight — Jonah McClendon, Donald McClendon, Zack Rowles, and Sam Kourshack — 69
Other scores in the Championship Flight:
Noel Nicely, John Smutnick, Chris Pingel, and Gilbert Castillo — 56
Doug Davis, Tyler Davis, Tanner Davis, and Dan Kieffer — 57
Greg Gentry, Travis Dunn, Dennis Dunn, and Doug Gentry — 57
Eric Rankin, Martin Knapp, Dominic Contranzo, and Davis Boersma — 61
John Whitehead, John Barben, Jason Johnson, and Jim Gose — 62
Walter Nunnallee, Freddie Jahna, Bobby Barben, and Dean Lemler — 63.
Other scores in the First Flight:
Paul Rogers, Roy Stogner, Vince Boever, and Dryal Thomas — 63
Anne Kelly, Peggy Wehunt, Pat Kincer, and Keith Kincer — 63
Hannah Castillo, Ava Griffiths, Charlotte Ray, and Brooke Fann — 64
Jody Pelfrey, Jodes Smith, Dan Pelfrey, and Mary Pelfrey — 64
Gary Davidson, Brandon Davidson, Kevin Smith, and Kenny Johnson — 64
Glen Wotipka, Joel Wotipka, Ron Barts, and George Dumas — 65
Other scores in the Second Flight:
Linda Balta, George Balta, Bill McKown, and Beth Kerr — 65
Fred Ferguson, Duane Lewis, David Croom, and Josh Fitzgerald — 65
Russ Rudd, Rick Helms, Lee Mundt, and Raleigh Turnbull — 66
Jerry Robinson, Kevin Murphy, Toby Taylor, and Donald Young — 66
Joe Graf, Pat Graf, Ray Payne, and Becca Payne — 67
Jordan Castillo, Ethan Griffiths, Jadon Frenette, and Jayden Bolin — 68
Other scores for the Third Flight:
Ted Swafford, James Swafford, Chris Hayes, and Robbie Hill — 67
Ken Koon, Michelle Koon, Cliff Steele, and Mike Korn — 67
Kenny Cook, Johnny Elder, Ricky Fisher, and Ron Laye — 68
Jim Brooks, Toni Brooks, Ron Handley, and Wally Cox — 68
Ron Jensen, Terry Caldwel, Dave Greenslade, and Steve Miller — 69
Austin Stadie, Kevin O’Neal, April O’Neal, and Darciso Castillo — 72
Other scores for the Fourth Flight:
Kevin Jahna, Mason Jahna, Lamar Jahna, and David Wheeler — 69
Cecil Lemons, Gil Heier, Jim Cercy, and Tim Thomas — 69
Bill Jarrett, Lisa Jarrett, Jayden Vincent, and Jeremy Vincent — 70
Tom Fenwick, Jan Fenwick, Dave Stoddard, and Dianne Stoddard — 71
Joe Rand, Jim Cartwright, Kathy Tammy’s, and Janella Forcier — 71
Jim Sherman, Jim Werling, Debbie Sherman, and Vicki Werling — 72