AVON PARK — The Rivers Green Golf Course in Avon Park hosted the 11th Annual George Davis Memorial Golf Tournament last Saturday that raises money for scholarships. Since its inception, the George Davis Memorial Tournament has raised and awarded over $60,000 to graduating seniors from Avon Park, Sebring, Lake Placid and Frostproof and former graduates now in college.
This year’s tournament had 152 golfers that participated in a four person team best ball. Results of the tournament are listed below.
Flight 1: 1 – Dennis Dunn, Travis Dunn, Doug Gentry and Greg Gentry 53; 2 – Mark Hopkins, Gary Williams, Mike Cleghorn and Hert Cowan 55; 3 – Glen Wotipka, Tim Keeney, Mike Cole and Ron Barts 57; 4 – Robert Copeland, Scott Hirdes, David Hirdes and Joe Hirdes 58; 5 – Sean Klozback, Clay Davis, Rodney Davis and Allison Butler 58; 6 – John Barben, Bobby Barben, Jason Johnson and David Jahna 59; 7 – Doug Davis, Charlie Stiteler, Mike Wells and Tim Shuck 60.
Flight 2: 1 – Terry Caldwell, George Dumas, Ronald Jensen and Steve Miller 57; 2 – Bill McKown, Clay McKown, Dave Greenslade and Rick Helms 59; 3 – Anne Kelly, David Kelly, Denise St Onge and Don St Onge 60; 4 – Chris Hadden, April Hadden, Dennis Scruggs and Billy Scruggs 63; 5 – Marsha Straw, JR Straw, Bonnie Lennox and Mike Sayre 63; 6 – Josh Parks, Rob Gainer, Marc Whitmore and Dave Cimini 64; 7 – Noel Nicely, Cliff Steele, Tim Thomas and Ken Koon 64.
Flight 3: 1 – Michael Brewer, Angel Ortiz, Zack Baker and Kyle Baker 60; 2 – Erick Sevigny, Kenny Massey, Danny Batterbee and Mike Batterbee 60; 3 – Gilbert Castillo, Jordan Castillo, Hannah Castillo and George Wrye 61; 4 – TJ Swaford, James Swaford, Andy Yeagley and Robby Hill 61; 5 – Tom Morway, Tom Auclair, Cliff Aubin and Dan Kieffer 62; 6 – Johnny Perry, Tyrone Perry, Willie Perry and Carmen Davis 62; 7 – Adam Crews, Joe Lensman, David Andress and Sam Wilson 64; 8 – Kyle Tanner, Hunter Leonard, Gunter Leonard and Buck Leonard 67; 9 – Vince Boever, Cecil Lemons, Gil Heier and Jim Dall 69.
Flight 4: 1 – Chris Widger, Mike Korn, Par Kincer and Keith Kincer 63; 2 – Tosh Banning, Michael Solorzaro, Larry Vickory and Philip Candella 65; 3 – Mike Coffee, Derrick Holeman, Ben Reasoner and Brian Kirkler 66; 4 – Kevin Jahna, Adrian Jahna, Kevin Prince and Raleigh 67; 5 – Joe Graf, Pat Graf, Bruce Roberts and Dianne Roberts 67; 6 – Eric Shatto, Justin Joyner, Raegan Watson and Darciso Castillo 71; 7 – Ken Brunswick, Dan Gulliizot, Bob Harris and Rosie Clifford 72; 8 – Lew Mundt, Doug Lemler, Dean Lemler 73.
Flight 5: 1 – Jimmy Brimlow, Yancy Plair, Kyle Albritton and Kyle Jackson 64; 2 – Paul Rogers, Roy Stogner, Jim Manning and Daryl Thomas 66; 3 – Debbie Sherman, Jim Sherman, Bev Dunn and Jim Werling 68; 4 – W.W. Cornell, Warren Cornell, Will Cornell and Ashton Bass 69; 5 – Jerry Robinson, Trevor Murphy, Kevin Murphy and Courtney Robinson 70; 6 – Kenny McGrath, Connor Angel, Carson Angel and Koy McGrath 71; 7 – Stephen Ford, Becky Ford, Jim Brooks and Toni Brooks 73.