AVON PARK — With change comes transition and though the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team (3-1) jumped out to a 3-0 start to begin the season, they struggled offensively and defensively Saturday night in a 35-28 loss to the George Jenkins Eagles (3-2).

George Jenkins jumped out to an 8-0 lead and it would be nearly four minutes before Avon Park posted points on the board on a 3-pointer by Tytianna Allen.

Recommended for you