AVON PARK — With change comes transition and though the Avon Park Red Devils girls basketball team (3-1) jumped out to a 3-0 start to begin the season, they struggled offensively and defensively Saturday night in a 35-28 loss to the George Jenkins Eagles (3-2).
George Jenkins jumped out to an 8-0 lead and it would be nearly four minutes before Avon Park posted points on the board on a 3-pointer by Tytianna Allen.
Despite the slow offensive start, the Red Devils trimmed the Eagles eight-point lead in half to finish the first quarter trailing 12-8.
The Avon Park defense stepped up in the second quarter, holding George Jenkins to a 3-pointer by Morgan Walsh. The problem was they were held to eight points, unable to score in the first two minutes of the quarter and the final two minutes as they went into the half with a 16-15 lead.
Avon Park’s scoring woes continued in the third quarter as the defense held the Eagles in check for the first three minutes with the Red Devils clinging to a one point lead at 20-19.
The Red Devils went scoreless the final five minutes as the Eagles scored seven unanswered to push George Jenkins past Avon Park 26-20 after three quarters.
Two 3-pointers by Tytianna Allen in the fourth quarter did little to spark the Red Devil offense as they scored a total of eight points with George Jenkins doing a little better with nine as the Red Devils suffered their first loss of the season in a 35-28 decision to George Jenkins.
Morgan Walsh led George Jenkins with 15 points and Nellie Jackson scored 13.
Tytianna Allen led the Red Devils with a game-high 17 points, with Zoe Wortinger scoring six.
Avon Park is away all three games this week, having played Jordan Christian Prep (3-0) on Monday, visiting Discovery (5-0) on Tuesday and traveling to DeSoto (5-1) on Friday.