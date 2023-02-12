Kentucky Georgia Basketball

Kentucky guard Adou Thiero, left, dribbles around Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Athens, Ga.

 ALEX SLITZ/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Ga. — Kario Oquendo scored 21 points, Braelen Bridges and Justin Hill combined for 19 second-half points and Georgia defeated Kentucky 75-68 on Saturday.

Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points over a five-minute stretch when Georgia took back the lead for good. Hill, who finished with six assists, had a 3-pointer during the run and added four free throws late.

