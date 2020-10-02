SEBRING — Looking at the budget year that started Thursday, and an experienced clerk-elect already in the office, Clerk of Courts Bob Germaine started his retirement Wednesday night.
Jerome Kaszubowski, his deputy clerk who won election in the August primary, took the oath of office at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the Highlands County Courthouse from Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
Employees and well-wishers gave a small reception for Germaine Wednesday afternoon at the Courthouse.
“With all this COVID stuff, everybody will be distancing,” Germaine said at noon Wednesday about the pending reception. “It’s kind of a quiet retirement.”
He had announced his intention to retire in March 2019, which prompted three local officials to run for clerk: Kaszubowski, County Commissioner Don Elwell and Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green.
Kaszubowski, with 30 years of experience, won the office.
While he knew Germaine planned on retiring before the end of this year, he didn’t know the exact date until recently.
When asked, Germaine said Sept. 30 as his last day coincided with the beginning of the fiscal year, and it offered other advantages.
“Well, after Jerome [Kaszubowski] won, I felt the county’s in great hands with Jerome in,” Germaine said Wednesday.
In addition, Germaine said Florida law prohibits a lame-duck clerk from signing any new contracts. Although any new contracts wouldn’t be signed until January, Germaine said it makes sense.
“We are so lucky to have somebody of Jerome’s experience to take over,” Germaine said, since that saves him from having to orient someone new. “If someone else had won, I would have to stay around.”
Germaine has worked in the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Office for 49 years, the last 12 as clerk, and Kaszubowski has been in the office for 33 years, many of those in charge of business services.
Germaine was elected in November 2008 and started as clerk on Jan. 6, 2009 after working 16 years under former clerk L.E. “Luke” Brooker Jr.
Brooker was well known for having started the Day of Prayer event held on the first Thursday in May, a task Germaine had taken up after him and which Kaszubowski said he would continue.
According to his online biography at www.hcclerk.org, Germaine began his career in 1971 as the Civil and Child Support Clerk, then later became supervisor of Civil, Child Support, Juvenile, Probate, Criminal, Traffic and Official Records departments.
Prior to his election, he was Senior Director of Court Services, overseeing all court operations, including budget preparation.
A county resident since birth in 1950, and a 1968 graduate of Sebring High School, Germaine has said he and his wife, Monica, plan to spend retirement visiting with children and grandchildren.
Kaszubowski’s job with the clerk started as a temporary job in July 1996 that became permanent three months later.
He is currently senior director of Business Services, which entails accounting, finances, payroll, tax deeds, official records, marriage licenses and technology — the biggest part of the clerk’s office.
Germaine wants every clerk employee to know he appreciates the work they do, and to every citizen, he says “thank you” for allowing him to serve them.