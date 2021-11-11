WARSAW, Poland — The German government on Wednesday accused Belarus of “state-run smuggling and trafficking” of human lives by luring desperate migrants to the Polish border — the edge of the European Union — where many are now stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather.
As the migrant crisis showed no sign of easing, an EU leader also said the bloc was, for the first time, considering the idea of funding a wall or some other barrier on its eastern border. That idea has always been rejected before and still faces many political and humanitarian obstacles.
Polish authorities estimate that about 3,000-4,000 migrants have gathered along its border with Belarus, with hundreds concentrated in one makeshift camp not far from the Kuznica crossing. Warsaw has bolstered security at the frontier, where it has declared a state of emergency.
Polish authorities have tweeted video of migrants, some using shovels and wire cutters, trying to break through a fence on the border to enter Poland.
The West has accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging migrants from the Middle East to travel to his country and sending them toward EU members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia as a way to retaliate against the bloc for the sanctions imposed on the authoritarian regime for his crackdown on internal dissent since a disputed election in 2020.
Belarus denies the allegations, but has said it will no longer stop migrants and others seeking to enter the EU.
“From a distance, these events on the Polish-Belarusian border may look like a migration crisis, but this is not a migration crisis, it is a political crisis triggered with the special purpose of destabilizing the situation in the European Union,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in Berlin that what Minsk is doing “is, of course, state-run smuggling and trafficking ... happening 100% at the expense of the people who are lured into the country with false promises.”
“The whole thing is happening as a hybrid attack on the European Union,” Seibert said.
Poland says Russia bears responsibility for the crisis, given its staunch backing of Lukashenko. Germany’s interior minister, Horst Seehofer, also accused Lukashenko of “using people’s fates — with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin — to destabilize the West.”
Merkel spoke by phone with Putin on Wednesday and asked him “to exert his influence on the regime in Minsk,” her office said, underlying that the exploitation “of migrants against the European Union by the Belarusian regime is inhuman and completely unacceptable.”