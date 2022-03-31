SEBRING — For those whose driver’s licenses have been suspended for not paying tickets and criminal fines, today is a good day.
During Operation Greenlight, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday, the Clerk of the Courts Office will waive the 40% collection surcharge on overdue fines. The two-day event is occurring in all 67 Florida counties for the next 48 hours.
The highly successful program has grown since it began in 2019, when Highlands County collected $13,455.89. In 2020, Highlands County collected $20,293.37, and in 2021, $68,277.53.
Jerome Kaszubowski, Highlands County’s Clerk of the Court, says it’s a great way to get back on the road.
“This is only for those people whose fines have been sent to collections,” Kaszubowski said, but those are usually the highest bills. If someone has $500 in outstanding fines, a 40% fee could add another $200 to that bill. That makes something affordable that was unaffordable.
“We are hoping for our best turnout and collection total since Operation Green Light was instituted in 2019,” he said.
Kazsubowski and his staff at the Clerk’s Office have reached out to ticket holders via the media, Facebook and other social media in the past two or three weeks, and the public has responded.
“We have reached 5,461 viewers on Facebook and have seen 74 positive comments,” said Antonia Rivera, the public information officer with the Clerk’s Office. “More than a hundred people have shared our online video describing the program.”
If you want to get back on the road, you can get away without paying the collections fee by calling the payment line or paying in person at the courthouse. Call 863-402-6604 to pay civil traffic fines or 863-402-6598 to pay criminal fines.
Those paying in person will need to go to the Highlands County Courthouse at 430 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Civil traffic fines are paid in Room 3 and criminal fines are paid in Room 203. Overdue fees can be paid with a credit card.
Once you pay fees in full, the Clerk’s Office reinstates the driver’s license for a $60 fee, Kaszubowski said. If a person has other outstanding obligations, they must visit the Tax Collector’s Office to get the license reinstated.
That part has to be done in person, Kaszubowski said, but there is only one reinstatement fee to pay, once all holds on a license are cleared up.