SEBRING — Once again, Sebring’s Circle will turn into the Circle of Cans, so get your cans together.
The annual Circle of Cans & Cash Drive will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at the Circle in downtown Sebring.
Mary Strenth, coordinator of the drive for the Sebring Noon Rotary, said that collections last year exceeded those of previous years, despite the pandemic.
“We did the best ever last year,” Strenth said. “It was great. I was shocked.”
The annual fundraiser and food-raiser invites people from Highlands County, and from all over, to bring viable canned goods to the Circle to have them lined up along the inside curb and later donated to The Salvation Army.
In addition, Rotarian volunteers will station themselves at the north and south Ridgewood Drive entrances to the Circle, collecting cash donations from whomever wants to give.
“I will be there all day,” Strenth said.
Anyone who wants to give before Dec. 3 can get in touch with Strenth personally by calling 863-381-5128.
Although some accounts vary on how long it has gone on, Strenth recalled two years ago, as she rang a bell for donations, that she had been a Rotarian for 30 years, and estimated the drive had gone on for at least that long.
On another note, efforts between Faith Lutheran Church and The Salvation Army to provide free Thanksgiving dinners to individuals and families throughout the county have hit a high mark, according to Strenth. She said the word got out and more than 1,000 people registered for meals this Thanksgiving.
Now, she said, they need volunteers to cook turkeys. Pastor Rob Maulella said Faith Lutheran had a dozen cooks lined up, but wanted to get at least a dozen more.
At last count, he said, The Salvation Army and Faith Lutheran had 60-80 turkeys to cook, and planned to split the duties between them. That means he has at least 30 turkeys to roast, broil — or fry — all within the hours before Thanksgiving next week.
Unless people have commercial ovens, they can only do one turkey at a time. That adds another point: If they get enough cooks, they can do a lot more turkeys and serve a lot more dinners, Maulella said, but only if they also can get more turkeys.
For now, meal registration at www.highlandscommunitythanksgiving.com has been suspended, but Maulella said that if the group can get 10-15 more turkeys, they can reopen registration.
People with a turkey to donate can drop them off as soon as possible between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Interested turkey chefs may call Faith Lutheran Church at 863-385-7848 or The Salvation Army at 863-385-7548. Leave a message, if necessary, with good call-back information.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this report.